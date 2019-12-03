Global  

Lil Bub, One Of The Internet’s Favourite Cats, Has Died

Lil Bub, the internet famous cat with millions of fans, has died.

Bub became an internet sensation for her unique look and pokey tongue.

Her owner, Mike Bridavsky, announced the news to her 2.4m followers on Instagram saying, “Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world.”
