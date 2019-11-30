Global  

Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose Talk ‘Servant’

While sitting down with ET Canada, the British stars of “Servant”, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free and Toby Kebbell, share what it was like to take on an American accent for the new Apple TV+ series.

Plus, Lauren Ambrose shares how the cast adjusted to the director’s shooting style of extreme close-up’s and long takes.
