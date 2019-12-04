Camila Morrone Defends Leonardo DiCaprio Age Gap

Camila Morrone Defends Leonardo DiCaprio Age Gap Morrone, who is 23 years younger than DiCaprio, insisted it isn't unusual for couples to have "large" differences in their ages and wishes people would stop judging them.

Camila Morrone, to 'The Los Angeles Times' Camila Morrone, to 'The Los Angeles Times' Morrone still understands why people are fascinated by their romance.

Camila Morrone, to 'The Los Angeles Times'