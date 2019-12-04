Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Camila Morrone Defends Leonardo DiCaprio Age Gap

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Camila Morrone Defends Leonardo DiCaprio Age Gap

Camila Morrone Defends Leonardo DiCaprio Age Gap

Camila Morrone Defends Leonardo DiCaprio Age Gap Morrone, who is 23 years younger than DiCaprio, insisted it isn't unusual for couples to have "large" differences in their ages and wishes people would stop judging them.

Camila Morrone, to 'The Los Angeles Times' Camila Morrone, to 'The Los Angeles Times' Morrone still understands why people are fascinated by their romance.

Camila Morrone, to 'The Los Angeles Times'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kavitaviziakumr

Kavita (Vizia) Kumar Camila Morrone defends Leonardo DiCaprio 23-year age gap ( I don’t understand this , she is 23 & he is 45 ) both ad… https://t.co/nHgyjN8q4b 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Camila Morrone doesn't care about Leonardo DiCaprio age gap [Video]Camila Morrone doesn't care about Leonardo DiCaprio age gap

Camila Morrone doesn't care about the 23-year age gap between herself and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone defends couple's 23-year age gap [Video]Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone defends couple's 23-year age gap

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone has defended the 23-year age gap between herself and her boyfriend insisting "anyone should be able to date who they want to’.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.