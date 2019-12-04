‘Vikings’ Set Tour: Russia's Great Hall 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:27s - Published ‘Vikings’ Set Tour: Russia's Great Hall Alex Høgh Andersen gives Carlos Bustamante an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the new Russian-inspired set of History’s “Vikings”, returning Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. ET. 0

