Trump administration to end food stamps for 700,000 people

Trump administration to end food stamps for 700,000 people

Trump administration to end food stamps for 700,000 people

The Trump administration said on Wednesday it will make it harder for states to keep residents in the U.S. food stamp program in a move that is projected to end benefits for nearly 700,000 people.

Tamara Lindstrom reports.
Trump administration to end food stamps for 700,000 people

Nearly 700,000 Americans will soon lose access to food stamps, after the Trump administration enacts broad changes announced Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has argued that many Americans receiving food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, do not need it given the strong economy and low unemployment.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING ON FEBRUARY 5, 2019: "Nearly 5 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps." The program provides free food to 36 million Americans.

Adults who don't have dependents or a disability can generally receive food stamps for up to three months in a 36-month period, unless they meet certain work requirements.

In areas with tough economic conditions, states can apply to waive this limit.

But the new guidelines make it much harder for states to extend the benefits.

The administration says the latest rule will take effect next year and will save the U.S. government $5.5 billion over five years.

But critics say the changes will hurt poor Americans and spread hunger in the neediest communities.

Trump has sought to tighten requirements for food stamps without congressional approval after Congress blocked an effort to pass new restrictions through the Farm Bill last year.




