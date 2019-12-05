Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

MBB PSU MSSU

Video Credit: KOAM - Published < > Embed
MBB PSU MSSU

MBB PSU MSSU

To the men's game..

Pitt state..aiming for the upset against the 15th-ranked lions
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MBB PSU MSSU

Game..

Pitt state..aiming for the upset against the 15th-ranked lions... first half...kinzer lambert feeds the big man in the paint...cam martin with the spin move and the finish.

He can dish it too...martin kicks it out to parker jennings and he nails the triple from the left wing...lions up 12.

Midway through the first...braelon walker finds stan scott in the corner...connects from deep...moments later...scott with the breakaway layup...plus the foul...moso leads it 37-22 at the break.

Pitt trying to stay in it...marcel cherry puts up the tough shot in traffic...cherry..dropp ed 30 tonight..

But a few possessions later...reggie tharp going to the hoop...gives to martin for the two-handed flush...cam martin big double double...23 points..17 rebounds.

Southern..rolls big tonight 95-64.

Jacob: the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

pariskashmeir

project p. RT @TreyDEdwards: Took a great official visit this weekend to Missouri Southern St University shout out to @King_Mac8 for taking care of me… 1 hour ago

mischiajackson

Mischia Jackson RT @mososports: Final: @MssuWbb defeats @OKWUeagles 86-62 in women’s basketball action. Madi Stokes has career highs with 22 points and 18… 3 hours ago

MsSu_E

MsSuE RT @betchvideo: He's gonna make it one day, Just wait... https://t.co/iZxFVcybKf 7 hours ago

wildcatGBB

Cassville GirlsBball RT @j_lenard: Freshman Madi Stokes (Cassville HS) posted 22 points and 18 rebounds Tuesday night. Former Neosho Wildcat Brooke Stauffer (… 10 hours ago

KODESports

KODE Sports RT @EthanSchmidtTV: The @MssuWbb team picked up their third win with an 86-62 victory over Oklahoma Wesleyan. @madilee32 leads the way with… 10 hours ago

j_lenard

Jacob Lenard Freshman Madi Stokes (Cassville HS) posted 22 points and 18 rebounds Tuesday night. Former Neosho Wildcat Brooke… https://t.co/xRSu99s2FW 10 hours ago

EthanSchmidtTV

Ethan Schmidt The @MssuWbb team picked up their third win with an 86-62 victory over Oklahoma Wesleyan. @madilee32 leads the way… https://t.co/Q78l1o2NgW 10 hours ago

runner_mssu

Joel standeford RT @Montel_Williams: So about the #ArmyNavy game and those hand gestures... Somehow and inexcusably, without a shred of evidence, too many… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.