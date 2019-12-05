MBB PSU MSSU

Game..

Pitt state..aiming for the upset against the 15th-ranked lions... first half...kinzer lambert feeds the big man in the paint...cam martin with the spin move and the finish.

He can dish it too...martin kicks it out to parker jennings and he nails the triple from the left wing...lions up 12.

Midway through the first...braelon walker finds stan scott in the corner...connects from deep...moments later...scott with the breakaway layup...plus the foul...moso leads it 37-22 at the break.

Pitt trying to stay in it...marcel cherry puts up the tough shot in traffic...cherry..dropp ed 30 tonight..

But a few possessions later...reggie tharp going to the hoop...gives to martin for the two-handed flush...cam martin big double double...23 points..17 rebounds.

Southern..rolls big tonight 95-64.

Jacob: the