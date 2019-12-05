Satellite strap-on motor found by fishermen and brought back to shore in southern India

The separated part of PSLV (polar satellite lunar vehicle), a strap-on motor, was caught in the fishing net after falling in the ocean in southern India's Andhra Pradesh state.

The incident took place on December 2 in Vambakeerapalayam coast in the state's Puducherry district.

The visuals show the fishermen dragging a 30-feet long object to the seashore, which was later lifted with the help of an earthmover.

According to reports, the case was found in the ocean after being separated from the rocket Cartosat 3, launched on November 27.

Initially, the fishermen protested and claimed compensation for the damage caused to their nets and boats.

As the government official assured the agitated protesters of their compensation, the fishermen then called-off the same.

An ISRO (Indian Space and Research Organisation) official had informed that procuring the motor was important as it was "not safe to keep the object in an open place.” The fishermen assisted the officials in securing the motor, which was later carried away to ISRO office in Sriharikota in the state.

A large number of people also gathered at the shore to take a glimpse of the object.