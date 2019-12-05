Global  

William Barr Revealed To Have Hazed Robert Mueller

A new profile in New York Magazine revealed more about Attorney General William Barr.

According to Business Insider, Barr’s relationship with former special counsel Robert Mueller wasn’t great.

Sources said Barr respected Mueller as a prosecutor but didn’t see him as a “brilliant legal mind.” The profile revealed that Barr subjected Mueller to “intellectual hazing” in the 1990s.
