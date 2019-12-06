Cristiano Ronaldo Plays With Himself | TGFYTCSE ft. Fifa Playa

Cristiano Ronaldo plays with himself, Maradona is still cheating & a guest appearance from The Fifa Playa.Subscribe to Copa90: ‪http://bit.ly/SPnPcYClips Featured in this weeks show (20.03.13)Check out our Video of the Week:Fifa 13: David Vujanic vs Fifa Playahttp://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ata27yilgW0 Swarm of bees on the crossbar!!

(via ‪PFCSteamroller)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7hklvBTwnoA Goalkeeper turns back to the goal with a motorcycle (via ‪MultiSchlott)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKRchIidc_Y Celtic FC - 2013 Celtic Charity Dinner Player Video (via Celticfc)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkNCQbq06rE Chicken Invasion Rovers vs Burnley 2013 (via ‪awednesscouk)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajnYKoObpoUFUNNY: Outtakes of the 'FA150 in 150 Seconds' with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (via FAtv)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7P9C0GKjtF0 Cristiano Ronaldo: Comercial Banco Bes (via ‪propagandalegal)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aygWaUq0qfY ‪Happy St.

Patrick's Day from at Aston Villa (via ‪avfcofficial)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2140OGXbPG4 ‪INSIDE CITY 67 (via Mcfcoffcial)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTpj1ehl3wM PSG players reaction to Barcelona (via SportHDD)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCfpmTJk8s8 Maradona's Great Move at the Age of 52 (via ‪Figo29Channel) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLBfWt0fdJ8 Quand Joey Barton interviewe André-Pierre Gignac (via OM)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=po9XVyCR8yQ Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen plays charades for Red Nose Day!

(via spursofficial)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4z8TSpk_Ihs Motherwell 4-1 Hibernian, 15/03/2013 (via splofficial)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52EG34o4a1U About Copa90:Copa90 is football re-imagined for the digital generation.

Unique stories that go beyond the 90 minutes.

Unbelievable skills.

Epic road trips.

Interactive experiences that push football forward for fans.Football Served Fresh.

Welcome to Copa90 | Football Served Fresh.

Youtube Channel - http://bit.ly/Copa90YTFacebook - http://bit.ly/Copa90FBGoogle+ - http://bit.ly/Copa90GTwitter - http://bit.ly/Copa90TWLeave us a comment below!