Election 2019: December 8 round-up

Election 2019: December 8 round-up

Election 2019: December 8 round-up

A look at the highlights from Sunday's General Election campaign trails.

It wasn’t quiet Christmas bells ringing when Boris Johnson and other members of his Cabinet joined the phone banks in a bid to drum up support at Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

Meanwhile, actor Steve Coogan canvassed in Lewes with Liberal Democrat candidate Oliver Henman and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was at Bangor University to address a Welsh members’ rally.
