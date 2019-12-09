Katy Keene (The CW) -Dreamers

Katy Keene (The CW) "Dreamers" Promo HD - Riverdale spinoff starring Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray A Riverdale spinoff, KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City.

This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.