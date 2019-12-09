Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Katy Keene (The CW) -Dreamers

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Katy Keene (The CW) -Dreamers

Katy Keene (The CW) -Dreamers

Katy Keene (The CW) "Dreamers" Promo HD - Riverdale spinoff starring Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray A Riverdale spinoff, KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City.

This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Comics2Film

Comics2Film Here's another look at those @cw_riverdale dreamers living the night life dreams. @cwkatykeene arrives in New York… https://t.co/JYyw4kG84k 6 days ago

SpongerNR

SPONGER Katy Keene Season 1 Trailer | 'Dreamers' | Rotten Tomatoes TV https://t.co/8w39BICf2n 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.