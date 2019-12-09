Lemon Leads Mad Ants to Big Comeback Win

To the coliseum, where the mad ants are hosting raptors 905 this evening..???this game started at 7, but someone forgot to tell the ants, 'cause they didn't show up until about 7:30..

That bucket from dewan hernandez puts the visitors up 20 in the first quarter..???but anyone who's ever watched the g-league will tell you..

No lead is safe..

Second quarter, back comes fort wayne..

Walt lemon with the crafty finish..???later, more from walt... lemon can light it up..

And that's exactly what he did tonight to the tune of 36 points..???mad