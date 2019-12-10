Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Bushfire ash turns Sydney beach sand black

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Bushfire ash turns Sydney beach sand black

Bushfire ash turns Sydney beach sand black

Sydney's golden beaches have turned black after ash from nearby bushfires fell along its coastline.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bushfire ash turns Sydney beach sand black

HENRY- use edit 1253 and credit 'IMOGEN BRENNAN' A video shot on Saturday (December 7) in the northern Sydney beach of Balmoral shows lapping waves stained black with ash from the bushfires that blazed over the weekend.

"I've never seen anything like it.

The ash was so thick in many parts of the water, that I couldn't see my hands in front of my face while swimming," Imogen Brennan told Reuters.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told Australia's ABC television on Sunday (December 8) that a heatwave in the coming days could reach 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), threatening the spread of the fires and new blazes.

There were 96 fires burning in New South Wales, home to Australia's largest city of Sydney, with only about a half contained and more than 1,600 firefighters deployed to do back burning and create containment lines.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues [Video]Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published

Ash from Australia's bushfires washes up on Balmoral Beach as smoke blankets Sydney's skyline [Video]Ash from Australia's bushfires washes up on Balmoral Beach as smoke blankets Sydney's skyline

Ash from Australia's bushfires has started washing up on Balmoral Beach as smoke continues to blanket Sydney's skyline on December 10. Haig Gilchrist told Newsflare: "The NSW [New South Wales]..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.