Klopp takes over translation duties - 'It's not that difficult!'

(SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER ASKING LIVERPOOL PLAYER JORDAN HENDERSON: "Jordan, you've been in this situation where you've needed points in the final game to go through before, is there any difference in terms of pressure on this occasion as you go into the game as European champions?" 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JORDAN HENDERSON SAYING: "No, I think it's the same, you know, we need to perform, we need to get a result, to get through to the next round which will prove what we can do.

We've done it before, but it doesn't mean it's going to be easy, that we're going do it again, but we can learn from them experiences and we know what we need to do, we know what will be difficult, but we also have confidence in our own ability and I feel as though if we perform to the level we have been and that we are capable of, then we can get a good result." 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) GERMAN TRANSLATOR, SAYING: "Regarding tomorrow's game, do you feel extra pressure since you are entering the game defending the title and because there is a danger of course that you won't enter the next round?

(JORDAN HENDERSON LOOKING ON) Yes, we are aware that it possibly won't work but we don't feel any pressure, we will go easy into this game.

(WIDE OF NEWS CONFERENCE) We have the experience and the necessary self-confidence." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "It's shit of course when a translator, when a German-speaking coach is sitting here." 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: (seen in CLOSE-UP) "The question was whether it helps that we won the Champions League, that we always delivered in situations like this one and he did not say that we will go easy but that we are aware of the difficult situation.

The usual stuff.

So you need to listen, not - otherwise I can translate myself.

It's not that difficult." 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "So I am in a competition mode, I can tell you!" (LAUGHTER) STORY: Liverpool manager took over the role as translator on Monday (December 9) during the team's press conference before their crucial Champions League Group E match at Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday (December 10).

Liverpool need to avoid defeat against the Austrian side to make certain of reaching the knock-out phase, so a reporter asked captain Jordan Henderson if the European champions could draw on past experiences in the competition to get through.

Henderson's reply was that Liverpool had done it before but that it wasn't going to be easy, but the German translator told the press conference that Henderson had said: "we don't feel any pressure, we will go easy into this game".

Klopp immediately jumped in, saying in German: "It's shit of course when a translator, when a German-speaking coach is sitting here." He then proceeded to give a correct translation before adding - in English and with a smile: "So I am in a competition mode, I can tell you!" (Production: Mike Brock)