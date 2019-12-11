Federal Judge Blocks Funds for Border Wall Construction

U.S. District Judge David Briones blocked the Trump Administration from using diverted funds to help pay for a wall at the southern border.

The administration used an emergency proclamation last February to divert $3.6 billion intended for military construction projects.

Judge Briones ruled the diversion as unlawful.

El Paso County and Border Network for Human Rights brought the suit, claiming the administration overstepped its authority.

The President's emergency proclamation was a blatant attempt to grab power from Congress.

Today's order affirms that the President is not a king and that our courts are willing to check him when he oversteps his bounds.

, Plaintiff's Counsel Kristy Parker, via statement