Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Wizards' star Rui Hachimura hands out holiday presents to Washington area kids

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Wizards' star Rui Hachimura hands out holiday presents to Washington area kids

Wizards' star Rui Hachimura hands out holiday presents to Washington area kids

Washington Wizards player Rui Hachimura hands out holiday presents to local area kids at charity event
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wizards' star Rui Hachimura hands out holiday presents to Washington area kids

SHOWS: WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES (DECEMBER 12, 2019)(MONUMENTAL SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT - ACCESS ALL) 1.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS PLAYER RUI HACHIMURA WITH TEAMMATE THOMAS BRYANT AT EVENT TO GIVE OUT PRESENTS TO D.C.

AREA KIDS 2.

HACHIMURA TALKING TO REPORTERS 3.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) WIZARDS PLAYER RUI HACHIMURA SAYING: "You know it means a lot.

You know, especially this team, you know we do a lot of community stuff, you know for me it's like Christmas is a big event in Japan too so, to see those family and giving those gifts and stuff and they look happy, you know, those kids, it's a good thing here." 4.

WHITE FLASH 5.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) WIZARDS PLAYER RUI HACHIMURA SAYING: "Actually, it's a lot, you know, I didn't even get this much, when I was a kid so, I'm kind of jealous of these kids, those kids, but, it's a good thing, it's a great thing because they're happy, you know, they're smiling, all the family, you know, happy, so it's a good thing, yeah." 6.

HACHIMURA AT EVENT NEXT TO YOUNG BOY WITH AMERICAN FOOTBALL GIFT STORY: Washington Wizards player Rui Hachimura was among a group of local athletes giving out presents to D.C.

Area kids Thursday (December 12) as part of holiday season charity.

The 21-year-old Hachimura, who was born in Japan, took time out from his rookie season in the NBA to join teammates Thomas Bryant, Bradley Beal, and John Wall at the event to help Washington, D.C.

Area families enjoy the holidays.

(Production: David Grip)




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA star Hachimura celebrates Christmas with kids [Video]NBA star Hachimura celebrates Christmas with kids

Wizards&apos; star Rui Hachimura hands out holiday presents to Washington area kids on Thursday (December 12).

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

Santa visits visually impaired students in Tampa, hands out gifts [Video]Santa visits visually impaired students in Tampa, hands out gifts

Santa visited Tampa on Tuesday. He came with gifts for visually impaired children. Nearly 75 disabled students from all over Hillsborough County came to Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.