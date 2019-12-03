Wizards' star Rui Hachimura hands out holiday presents to Washington area kids

SHOWS: WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES (DECEMBER 12, 2019)(MONUMENTAL SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) WIZARDS PLAYER RUI HACHIMURA SAYING: "You know it means a lot.

You know, especially this team, you know we do a lot of community stuff, you know for me it's like Christmas is a big event in Japan too so, to see those family and giving those gifts and stuff and they look happy, you know, those kids, it's a good thing here." 4.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) WIZARDS PLAYER RUI HACHIMURA SAYING: "Actually, it's a lot, you know, I didn't even get this much, when I was a kid so, I'm kind of jealous of these kids, those kids, but, it's a good thing, it's a great thing because they're happy, you know, they're smiling, all the family, you know, happy, so it's a good thing, yeah." 6.

HACHIMURA AT EVENT NEXT TO YOUNG BOY WITH AMERICAN FOOTBALL GIFT STORY: Washington Wizards player Rui Hachimura was among a group of local athletes giving out presents to D.C.

Area kids Thursday (December 12) as part of holiday season charity.

The 21-year-old Hachimura, who was born in Japan, took time out from his rookie season in the NBA to join teammates Thomas Bryant, Bradley Beal, and John Wall at the event to help Washington, D.C.

Area families enjoy the holidays.

