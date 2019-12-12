Midmorning With Aundrea - December 12, 2019 (Part 2)

Th the 19-90 fantasy film "edwar scissorhands" was a breakthrough role for actor johnny depp.

For director tim burton, it was one in a series of highly creative productions that have marked his long career.

Now, some of burton's most imaginative work isn't on the screen.

It can be seen in real life -- objects of art now on display at a museum in las vegas.

Michelle miller has the story.

Here...i've been comin' to vegas since i was born."

Southern california native & hollywood heavy-weight tim burton has a love affair with the desert city of light..

Not new vegas... but the old one.

"i love the neon you know, the old signs and the-- the-- the beauty of them and the-- and-- and-- it-- sort of artistry of them-- was very important to me.

And-- and part of my sort of artistic development in a way."

And so the brains behind such films as batman... "beetlejuice and the nightmare before christmas..

Threw his artistic expression into the one place ... he says... that still represents it.

The bone-yard of the city's abandoned landscape.

In october at the only museum in the nation dedicated to neon... burton debuted his own art work.

An assortment of animatronic sculptures, holographic drawings, and signs of all sizes... are mixed in with the permanent collection... if any of this looks familiar... "you want m watch?"

Think back to danny devito's demise in burton's cult classic... mars attacks!... "zzzz zzz zz ?"

He directly nods to nostalgia ... by using the actual footage of the 1995 demolition of the landmark tower.... "you said tha had a very distinct impression on you."

"yeah.

It was lik watching an ancient-- dinosaur being killed or something.

You know, it just-- it-- it's like after it happened, it's just-- it was silent.

Everybody couldn't speak.

It was-- it was so kind of strangely powerful, sad, beautiful."

For more than 3 decades, burton's films have ranged from delightfully dark to weirdly whimsical... grossing more than 4 billion dollars worldwide.

"you hav scissorhands, the nightmare before christmas, frankenweenie, alice in wonderland-- should it surprise anybody that you-- that there's this side of you?"

" well, no.

Because it-- that's-- that kind of brings me back to where i started, you know?// , i've always liked to draw and make things, you know?

Movies actually came-- sort of secondly" "now are w ready to begin.."

Burton's singular style was apparent early on... his "short" "stalk of th celery monster" helped land a job at walt disney studios.

"i had a roo when i was an animator.

And i saw, from my room where i tra-- felt trapped like rapunzel, i felt-- i could see the hospital where i was born, and then a forest lawn, where all my family was buried, and i felt like i was in the bermuda triangle, you know, this weird place of, like-- "the burbank ex- "life and death "burban existence.

" yes.

Fired after a few years, he found his footing directing pee- wee's big adventure.

That began a string of hits that made burton a household name.

"this exhibition i an immersive experience into the mind of tim burton."

Perhaps no one knows better than jenny he... burton's chief exhibition curator... "what he puts o screen or on a page or in a sculpture-- is identifiable for h-- all of his fans.

So there's really no disconnect between-- tim and his viewer or tim and his visitor because of that intense emotional connection that he imbues into his work.

His art has traveled the world... including a 700 piece collection that was viewed at new york's museum of modern art&.where it drew the third largest crowd&just behind picasso and matisse than 800,000 to moma.

That is new york city with a very sophisticated art audience.

At the same time, las vegas draws 43 million tourists a year.

Neon museum ceo rob mccoy hopes burton's appeal will draw more people here "what is you favorite tim burton piece?

"it would have t be the signature sign lost vegas.

And here's the reason why.

We lost the dunes sign.

There are no dunes signs that exist.

And so as an homage to the dunes, he created that wonderful outline of the old dunes sign.

And then just the icing on the cake, he put stardust stars from the stardust sign up through the middle of it.

So in one fell swoop he captured probably two of the most famous signs in the history of las vegas.

Jenny he says each bulb on the 40-foot sign was sanded and painted to look old "visitors ar supposed to come in and think that this has been here for decades.

Tim-- it looks like it belongs.

"what does you artwork do for you?"

"it's like therapy we asked burton specifically what some of those pieces mean..from "th blue girl with wine" "she's hot.

"yeah.

You know, spent a long time with not-- with not having a girlfriend, so there you go."

To the blue-print of his most famous creation.

"// that's one s- old edward scissorhands.

Yeah, he took on many forms. as drawing him."

It all reaches back to the boneyard... his way of keeping las vegas's past ... present.

"back in the '90-- mean, we used to sneak into where they kept the signs-- like, in the-- '90s, you know,// they're beautiful, you know?

They're-- they-- to me, the-- they're like-- beautiful art.// " so t-- what are you hopin' people will feel from this?

//" "well, i mean, it- to me, it's about memory.//, vegas to me is very dreamlike in a weird way.

So you-- you know, it does-- memories are, like, little snippets of dreams. // " "// you kinda d things, and it's all very personal, no matter what you do.

So if you do connect with somebody, it's-- it's quite special."

We'll be right back to th that and more on the next