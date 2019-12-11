Alex Jones Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit from Sandy Hook Victim’s Father 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:06s - Published Alex Jones Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit from Sandy Hook Victim’s Father Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by one of the victim’s family members. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Infowars' Alex Jones forced to pay £76,000 to father of Sandy Hook victim Conspiracy theorist claimed 2012 shooting a hoax to try and confiscate firearms

Independent - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this