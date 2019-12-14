US suspends new tariffs after reaching phase one deal with China 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published US suspends new tariffs after reaching phase one deal with China Trump tweets that Beijing has 'agreed to many structural changes', adding that phase two talks will begin 'immediately'. 0

