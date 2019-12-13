Midmorning With Aundrea - December 13, 2019 (Part 2)

If you rember a story about a man named jed, you probably remember that he accidentally struck oil near his tennessee home, loaded up the family and headed to beverly.

Now, the massive bel-air estate famous for being the home of the television show 'the beverly hillbillies' has set a record for sales price.

The chartwell estate has sold for the highest price in california history, about $150 million.

The home is a 1930s french neoclassical- style chateau.

It boasts 25,000 square feet of space and sits on 10 acres.

And it still has a cement pond.

We're all getting ready for the christmas holiday.

Between all the hustle and bustle you probably have a christmas party or two to attend.

Scott and bobbie are at restaurant tyler with a look at a few christmas wines.

Tis' the season everyone.

It is christmas time, my favorite time of the year.

Bobbie and i are dressed ready for the time of the year.

I love the green dress.

You look fabulous.

Bobbie- i love your shirt.

I'm lucky will you like coordinated with match santa or green bobbie's got some great wines for us and to start out your christmas morning if you want.

You got some bubbles for bobbie- yes, my mom and i start cooking really early in the morning.

So i like to wake her up with some bubbles.

It keeps her in a really good positive mood and not stressed out.

Just like thanksgiving.

You know, scott- if you're cooking thanksgiving, you're cooking christmas.

You got to start your day with the bubbles.

You need bubbles for sure we do a five course meal so bobbie- this is a graciano which is typically a blending grape in spain.

But this is going to be 100% graciano and it's going to come from rioja so very rare to find it just by itself.

Scott- it tastes very fruity it i really like it.

All right, you're a wine gal, a red wine gal.

Christmas.

Red is a big color at christmas time.

So you've got two great reds for the christmas holiday.

Bobbie- yes.

So like during the holidays, i wear nothing but red lipstick.

I think it's the perfect color.

And i feel like the wines are the same way i gravitate towards wine, which tend to be red varietals during this time of the year.

So this is going to be a carmenere from chile.

It's a fun one that starts a conversation at the christmas table because most of my family's never going to go to the store and pick this bottle up scott- right and it's got the angel on the front of it.

The label angels are a big symbol around the christmas holiday season as well.

So it's a perfect one.

And a fun fact this they thought for hundreds of years was actually merlot and then dna testing and 1994 showed that it was actually a lost grape of bordeaux carmenere that accidentally got planted there as a prize christmas gift.

It's rice.

All right.

And then the last fancy red wine.

We'll be right that and more on the next midmorning.