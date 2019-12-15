Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Ben Stokes in profile

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Ben Stokes in profile

Ben Stokes in profile

Ben Stokes has been named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2019, we take a look at his career and how he overcame adversity to win the Cricket World Cup for his country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Stokes, Jill Scott feature in New Year’s Honors List

LONDON (AP) — Ben Stokes and other members of England’s Cricket World Cup-winning squad have been...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •talkSPORT


Knighthood for Lloyd, Greenidge as Ben & Co make Britain's Honours list

*London:* Ben Stokes and several of his England Cricket World Cup-winning team-mates were recognised...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes? [Video]Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes?

With Ben Stokes inspiring two of English cricket’s greatest ever moments, it was inevitable he would be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year. We take a look at why 2019 was such an important..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

Ben Stokes reacts to winning Sports Personality of the Year [Video]Ben Stokes reacts to winning Sports Personality of the Year

Ben Stokes reacts to winning this year's Sports Personality of the Year. Stokes said 2019 had been an "awesome" year for English cricket.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.