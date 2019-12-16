Unnao case: MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted, sentencing on 19th December |OneIndia News

Delhi's Tis hazari court has taken a big decision in the Unnao case, convicting accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

The court has also convicted one female accused Shashi Singh in this case.

Now, the sentence will be pronounced on 17th December.

