Muscular kangaroo is harassing people and tearing up gardens

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA — A six-foot and ripped kangaroo has been wreaking havoc Down Under, attacking three people in recent months.

According to LadBible, the kangaroo from Queensland has already had run ins with a tourist from New Zealand, the wife of a bar owner and an elderly woman.

According to Stuff, the unnamed Kiwi was in town for a wedding when he got up close and personal with the towering kangaroo.

The massive marsupial put its paws on the man's shoulders and was about to kick him, before it was scared off.

The next unlucky victim was the wife of bar owner Shane Toy, who was outside of the pub when she was attacked by the kangaroo a few months ago.

Luckily, a customer armed with a bar stool came to his wife's rescue.

They all then locked themselves in the pub until the kangaroo bounced.

Then last week, according to 7 News, a 72-year-old woman was out walking her dog when she got jumped—literally.

Apparently, the roo snuck up from behind and shoved the woman down to the ground and scratched up her shoulders, legs and torso.

But like a true soldier, the woman declined an offer by paramedics to be transported to the hospital.

The local police have since been notified and are now tracking the kangaroo.