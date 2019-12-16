Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Muscular kangaroo is harassing people and tearing up gardens

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Muscular kangaroo is harassing people and tearing up gardens

Muscular kangaroo is harassing people and tearing up gardens

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA — A six-foot and ripped kangaroo has been wreaking havoc Down Under, attacking three people in recent months.

According to LadBible, the kangaroo from Queensland has already had run ins with a tourist from New Zealand, the wife of a bar owner and an elderly woman.

According to Stuff, the unnamed Kiwi was in town for a wedding when he got up close and personal with the towering kangaroo.

The massive marsupial put its paws on the man's shoulders and was about to kick him, before it was scared off.

The next unlucky victim was the wife of bar owner Shane Toy, who was outside of the pub when she was attacked by the kangaroo a few months ago.

Luckily, a customer armed with a bar stool came to his wife's rescue.

They all then locked themselves in the pub until the kangaroo bounced.

Then last week, according to 7 News, a 72-year-old woman was out walking her dog when she got jumped—literally.

Apparently, the roo snuck up from behind and shoved the woman down to the ground and scratched up her shoulders, legs and torso.

But like a true soldier, the woman declined an offer by paramedics to be transported to the hospital.

The local police have since been notified and are now tracking the kangaroo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.