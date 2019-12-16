Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Florence Pugh loved working with Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Florence Pugh loved working with Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow'

Florence Pugh loved working with Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow'

Florence Pugh loved working alongside the "magical" Scarlett Johnasson in 'Black Widow'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

harryAbbott103

Harry Abbott Little Women is Delightful. It’s just a absolute joy to watch. Wonderfully acted, especially the always great Flore… https://t.co/mF7AbZidW1 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Even Ricky would have trouble finding fault in these looks. For this list, we’re taking a look at the red carpet ensembles that impressed us the most at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. From stunning..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:34Published

Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women [Video]Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women

Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women She plays Amy March in the film, and she has spilled that director Greta Gerwig added something into many of her scenes that..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.