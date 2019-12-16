Florence Pugh loved working with Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow'

Harry Abbott Little Women is Delightful. It’s just a absolute joy to watch. Wonderfully acted, especially the always great Flore… https://t.co/mF7AbZidW1 6 days ago



Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes Even Ricky would have trouble finding fault in these looks. For this list, we’re taking a look at the red carpet ensembles that impressed us the most at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. From stunning.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:34Published now Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women She plays Amy March in the film, and she has spilled that director Greta Gerwig added something into many of her scenes that.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:10Published 4 days ago