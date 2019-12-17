Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia in connection with a treason case.



Tweets about this Carla M Antee Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death https://t.co/mhmeTcVhJ8 via @YouTube 2 hours ago عبداللہ گل خان RT @HafizAK14: Former Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf, who was sentenced to death in a serious treason case, was offered India… 13 hours ago Ahmed Kamal Former Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf, who was sentenced to death in a serious treason case, was offe… https://t.co/K7mlVEgROi 19 hours ago Leoni Divna RT @business: A Pakistani court sentences former President Pervez Musharraf to death for treason https://t.co/U6GLO5IpS5 1 day ago Real_Infinity95 RT @NBCNews: Opinion | Natasha Noman: Why death sentence for Pakistan's former president is a big win for democracy https://t.co/NnFeUtCddH… 1 day ago ✨ Cinnamongirl309 ✨ Why death sentence for Pakistan's former president is a big win for democracy https://t.co/jGSw2JIuTf 1 day ago Matteo Sisti RT @NBCNewsWorld: Opinion | Natasha Noman: Why death sentence for Pakistan's former president is a big win for democracy https://t.co/tFEkA… 1 day ago suvarna veerappa RT @Puneetvizh: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy bats for Pervez Musharraf, wants Indian citizenship for former Pakistani President after death war… 1 day ago