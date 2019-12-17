Boris Johnson to Cabinet: You ain't seen nothing yet
Boris Johnson has vowed to work “flat out” to deliver on his new Government’s priorities amid warnings that he is driving the country towards a no-deal Brexit.
Addressing the first meeting of the Cabinet since last week’s election victory, the Prime Minister said there would be no let-up in the “frenetic” pace, telling ministers: “You ain’t seen nothing yet, folks.” His comments came as Downing Street disclosed that the Government is to legislate to prevent MPs extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020.