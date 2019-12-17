Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Perry businesses break records on Small Business Saturday

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Perry businesses break records on Small Business Saturday

Perry businesses break records on Small Business Saturday

Downtown Perry Businesses say they are breaking records this holiday shopping season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Perry businesses break records on Small Business Saturday

Night.

Aydelott says the standard for apartment projects is six units, and they're adding 11.

City council starts at six p-m.

Downtown perry businesses say they are breaking records this holiday shopping season.

Business owners say between black friday and small business saturday ... they brought in twice as many customers... than ever before.

Michelle rhoades is the owner of mossy creek.

She says downtown is growing ..

And so is the amount of customers.

"at least by 20 percent over last year ive been in business for 10 years and it was the highst income producing single day that we've had period in our whole history of being in business so




You Might Like


Tweets about this

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Perry businesses break records on Small Business Saturday https://t.co/xbWaFk2oBG 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.