Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Grounded 737s parked outside Boeing factory

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Grounded 737s parked outside Boeing factory

Grounded 737s parked outside Boeing factory

Grounded Boeing 737 Max jets parked at airfield in Seattle as the Chicago based company announces it will stop production in January Report by Mewsec.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing sends first crew capsule to ISS this week

Boeing sends first crew capsule to ISS this weekWashington (AFP) Dec 17, 2019 Boeing is all set to launch its Starliner spacecraft for the first...
Space Daily - Published

'Factory in chaos': Former Boeing manager warned about 737 MAX problems

A former senior manager at Boeing said he repeatedly warned about production issues at the factory...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Independent_ie

Independent.ie #VIDEO Grounded 737s parked outside Boeing factory https://t.co/ru1lP770ZZ 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing ex-manager warned of a 'factory in chaos' [Video]Boeing ex-manager warned of a 'factory in chaos'

Ed Pierson, a former manager for Boeing, said he warned top executives about poor conditions at the company&apos;s Renton, Washington, factory before the fatal crashes of two Boeing 737 MAX planes.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Boeing ex-manager warned of a 'factory in chaos' [Video]Boeing ex-manager warned of a 'factory in chaos'

Ed Pierson, a former manager for Boeing, said he warned top executives about poor conditions at the company's Renton, Washington, factory before the fatal crashes of two Boeing 737 MAX planes.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.