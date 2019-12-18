France pension protests: Transport strikes nationwide

Kate D MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄🎅🏻🤶🏻 RT @Marina_is_back: 🇫🇷 "France is on 14th day of protests against the pension reform" (Dec 18) --> endless👎 Protesters were still there ag… 28 minutes ago

Hunter Winn🌹🇳🇱🐬 #IndyRef2 RT @CBCAlerts: France's trade unions defend decision to cut power to thousands of homes, businesses in campaign to force government to drop… 55 minutes ago

Virginie Martin RT @EricFassin: French pension reform 'would increase inequality'. And in order to avoid poverty when they retire, people would have to tur… 1 hour ago

tiniskwerl Dec18 Day14: Strikers cut #electricity to 150K homes #PowerOutage clinics/fire stns/biz incl #BankOfFrance Demand… https://t.co/eL6YklJ9Ys 2 hours ago

Olivier 🐿️ RT @Michela_Russ0: French pension reform 'would increase inequality' https://t.co/r0dizVyBNI via @FRANCE24 3 hours ago