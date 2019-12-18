Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tony Blair: Labour must renew or face extinction

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Tony Blair: Labour must renew or face extinction

Tony Blair: Labour must renew or face extinction

Former prime minister Tony Blair gives a speech on the future of the Labour Party and progressive politics at the Hallam Conference Centre in central London.

He told the audience that Labour faces being "replaced" if the party does not revitalise itself as a "serious, progressive" alternative to the Tories.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dominique_ITV

Dominique Heckels RT @ITVNewsPolitics: Tony Blair attacks @JeremyCorbyn for turning Labour into a 'glorified protest movement' and says party is 'marooned on… 23 seconds ago

TosinAyodele10

Ayodele T.D RT @itvnews: 'The takeover of the Labour Party by the far-left turned it into a glorified protest movement, with cult trimmings, utterly in… 43 seconds ago

skinmysunshine

skinmysunshine #FBPE RT @petermacmahon: File under 'not holding back'. Tony Blair gives it to @jeremycorbyn with both barrels. https://t.co/MuX0ftjkT3 7 minutes ago

Calmabovewater

Di Grey 🌹 @4evapoison @ShirleyPressler Today I heard on the news that he (Tony Blair) let off loads of IRA terrorists and Iw… https://t.co/aaTQayQqit 7 minutes ago

PTeren

Peter Terenzini RT @TroyBramston: Must read Tony Blair: Jeremy Corbyn led a far-left “protest movement” with “cult trimmings” promising “quasi-revolutionar… 8 minutes ago

jamesdoleman

James Doleman Tony Blair "Labour must renew itself as a non-progressive party, sorry progressive." 11 minutes ago

AmeGaspa

Amedeo Gasparini Tony Blair says Labour must 'renew itself' or face being replaced https://t.co/szVyzbTvI1 di @YouTube Visit ★… https://t.co/Bt0suSuQs3 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.