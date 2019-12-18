Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australia experiences hottest day on record

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Australia experiences hottest day on record

Australia experiences hottest day on record

Australia has experienced its hottest day on record and temperatures are expected to soar even higher as heatwave conditions embrace most of the country.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the average temperature across the country of 40.9C on Tuesday beat the record of 40.3C from January 7 2013.

Meteorologist Diana Eadie said: “This hot air mass is so extensive, the preliminary figures show that yesterday was the hottest day on record in Australia, beating out the previous record from 2013 and this heat will only intensify.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MandyNicholls

Mandy RT @AlboMP: This isn’t normal. https://t.co/dxoTUmyRT0 46 seconds ago

ValeriePoirot

Valerie Poirot Australia experiences hottest day on record https://t.co/xo1Gund9Kq 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.