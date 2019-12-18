Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This is the Worst Day of the Holiday Season to Go Christmas Shopping

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
This is the Worst Day of the Holiday Season to Go Christmas Shopping

This is the Worst Day of the Holiday Season to Go Christmas Shopping

If you thought Black Friday was bad, experts are warning not to go shopping on this particular day.

Buzz60’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ToRich_ToCare

Samuraaiii This holiday stand down was the worst smh 2 hours ago

HandsomeHandson

Handson I was going post about this being the worst Sunday on record only to be reminded that today is a Wednesday. This pu… https://t.co/S2zsaUjTvY 6 hours ago

suhalahmd

suhail ahmed RT @Ibrahim51939840: @travbondholiday @bond_trav - One of the worst holiday partners, Be aware of this local agency who will initially shar… 14 hours ago

marv_zett

Redflou @memorie_holiday @shoe0nhead The worst thing about this is that they could have supported each other when one of th… https://t.co/6HYau2tTWl 14 hours ago

Ibrahim51939840

Ibrahim @travbondholiday @bond_trav - One of the worst holiday partners, Be aware of this local agency who will initially s… https://t.co/6v5G5KUbQA 15 hours ago

SLMillar

With Westwick @DanCardenMP @jeremycorbyn No way will this Tory government will be on the side of good. They are already the worst… https://t.co/onggwbDg2z 20 hours ago

DavidBrow1e

🦇 F. sioux 🦇 Im sun***n suspicious parents n seeing this lad go on holiday n stay strong for days then cheat on his girlfriend… https://t.co/Q3HJjpc7S9 21 hours ago

SewLeafy

SewLeafy Letters to my Parents - Sunday 3 January 1993 - by Alinda - Sunday 3 January 1993 Dear mom and dad, This must have… https://t.co/TUzy57VNBi 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UPS Predicts Millions of Holiday Gift Returns on Jan. 2 [Video]UPS Predicts Millions of Holiday Gift Returns on Jan. 2

UPS Predicts Millions of Holiday Gift Returns on Jan. 2. January 2 is known as "National Returns Day" to major U.S. shipping companies. The company estimates 1.9 million gifts will be sent..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Retail Rush: South Mississippi Businesses on Post-Holiday Shopping Season [Video]Retail Rush: South Mississippi Businesses on Post-Holiday Shopping Season

Retail Rush: South Mississippi Businesses on Post-Holiday Shopping Season

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.