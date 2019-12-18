This is the Worst Day of the Holiday Season to Go Christmas Shopping

If you thought Black Friday was bad, experts are warning not to go shopping on this particular day.



Tweets about this Samuraaiii This holiday stand down was the worst smh 2 hours ago Handson I was going post about this being the worst Sunday on record only to be reminded that today is a Wednesday. This pu… https://t.co/S2zsaUjTvY 6 hours ago suhail ahmed RT @Ibrahim51939840: @travbondholiday @bond_trav - One of the worst holiday partners, Be aware of this local agency who will initially shar… 14 hours ago Redflou @memorie_holiday @shoe0nhead The worst thing about this is that they could have supported each other when one of th… https://t.co/6HYau2tTWl 14 hours ago Ibrahim @travbondholiday @bond_trav - One of the worst holiday partners, Be aware of this local agency who will initially s… https://t.co/6v5G5KUbQA 15 hours ago With Westwick @DanCardenMP @jeremycorbyn No way will this Tory government will be on the side of good. They are already the worst… https://t.co/onggwbDg2z 20 hours ago 🦇 F. sioux 🦇 Im sun***n suspicious parents n seeing this lad go on holiday n stay strong for days then cheat on his girlfriend… https://t.co/Q3HJjpc7S9 21 hours ago SewLeafy Letters to my Parents - Sunday 3 January 1993 - by Alinda - Sunday 3 January 1993 Dear mom and dad, This must have… https://t.co/TUzy57VNBi 1 day ago