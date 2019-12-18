Global  

Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf handed death penalty in treason case

Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf handed death penalty in treason case

Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf handed death penalty in treason case

It is the first time in the country's history a former leader has received the death sentence.
