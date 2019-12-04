Argentina: new government - new taxes?

Argentina's October election was followed by a December inauguration of a new president .... And now, a week later, by some of his first economic announcements.

Top of the list in a new bill: the government wants to raise export taxes on wheat and corn from 12 to 15 per cent.

A tariff cap on soybean exports would go up from 30 to 33 per cent.

Both are moves to help pay for the boost in state spending many voters want from new leader, Alberto Fernandez .... As inflation races to close to 55 per cent, poverty soars and growth slides.

The new economy minister is Martin Guzman.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) MARTIN GUZMAN, ECONOMY MINISTER, SAYING: "This is the deepest economic and social crisis we are going through, and you have to recognize this reality.

All of the world recognizes it, we have already said it, the IMF recognizes it, the creditors recognize it." Critics see the IMF as part of the problem, not the solution.

Last year's $57 billion IMF financing agreement required unpopular spending cuts that have hammered households and businesses.

Now, the government wants to restructure that and other debt obligations to the tune of 100 billion dollars.

As part of the move - it aims to tax foreign assets held abroad.

Purchasing foreign currency will be taxed at 30 per cent, Guzman said A measure analysts see as designed to stop dollars flowing out of Argentina ... And to stabilise the local peso after four years in which it's lost more than 80 per cent of its value.