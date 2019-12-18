Global  

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to be apart this Christmas

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to be apart this Christmas 'The Talk' panellist is spending the festive period in England, her home country, as she is starring in the stage show 'Nativity!

The Musical' at the Eventim Apollo in London but husband Ozzy will not be joining her because doctors have advised him not to travel by plane due to the seriousness of the damage to his back.

The Black Sabbath rocker was hospitalised earlier this year after suffering a fall at his LA home, which dislodged the metal rods in his spine that had been put in after a quad-bike accident in 2003 and the tumble also caused his spinal cord to become compressed.

Sharon admits she is very sad that she will be separated from Ozzy but is looking forward to spending Christmas Day with their daughter Kelly Osbourne.

During an appearance on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Wednesday she said: During an appearance on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Wednesday she said: Sharon admits that she and Ozzy have different opinions about Christmas as she loves to spend, spend, spend and treat her family and friends, whereas the 'Bark at the Moon' singer thinks the season is "over-hyped" and too much about consumerism.
