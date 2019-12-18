Billie Eilish Discusses the Importance of Believing in Yourself & the Advice She Received From Mel C | Women In Music 2019 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard Events - Duration: 01:52s - Published Billie Eilish Discusses the Importance of Believing in Yourself & the Advice She Received From Mel C | Women In Music 2019 Backstage at Women in Music, Billie Eilish shared her advice for women who might be struggling to find their self-worth and revealed what the greatest piece of wisdom she ever received from a woman in her life was. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this