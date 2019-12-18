Global  

Billie Eilish Discusses the Importance of Believing in Yourself & the Advice She Received From Mel C | Women In Music 2019

Backstage at Women in Music, Billie Eilish shared her advice for women who might be struggling to find their self-worth and revealed what the greatest piece of wisdom she ever received from a woman in her life was.
