Stay Away From These Airports and Airlines During the Holidays.

Artificial tree website Treetopia.com gathered data on the worst airlines and airports to deal with this time of year.

JetBlue takes third place with 46 percent of its flights not taking off on time.

In second place is Frontier, whose planes have a 50 percent chance of being late.

Southwest is the worst when it comes to delayed flights.

The website says that 64 percent of its routes are late during the holidays.

What about airports?.

Third place belongs to Dallas Love Field, which garnered 70 percent.

In second is Houston's William P.

Hobby at 74 percent.

Treetopia's data shows the worst is Chicago Midway International.

This is due to 77 percent of flights out of the Illinois hub being delayed
