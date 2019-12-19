Trump says security should get 'stronger' with female heckler 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:47s - Published Trump says security should get 'stronger' with female heckler U.S. President Donald Trump, who held a rally in Michigan as the House of Representatives impeached him, told his security people they should have been more physical in their handling of a female heckler. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Trump says security should get 'stronger' with female heckler Speaking at a rally in Battle Creek, Trump called the heckler a "slob" and a "disgusting person." He then described the security people and police on hand as being too "politically correct" in their handling of her, saying they should have been "stronger than that" and taken her wrist to escort her out. Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.





You Might Like

Tweets about this John Bell @MarshaBlackburn Says #MoscowMarsha - liar and propaganda queen. There are over 400 bills waiting to be looked at… https://t.co/wB7obNPw80 3 hours ago Hajh 'Trump says security should get 'stronger' with female U.S. President Donald Trump, who held a rally in #Michigan… https://t.co/AkQMdkWzbN 7 hours ago One News Page Trump says security should get 'stronger' with female heckler https://t.co/y8dxMDrauv #DonaldTrump, who held a ral… https://t.co/4Jrvjlg65C 13 hours ago Scott Shimamoto yes.. president's who lie on big things that put our national security in jeopardy SHOULD be impeached.. trump says… https://t.co/3mvUBIzgfF 18 hours ago Jathang @jaketapper @TulsiGabbard In essence she doesn't believe in the provision of impeachment in the constitution! So Tr… https://t.co/siHMyahMzF 22 hours ago Justin Wingerter .@RepDLamborn says, "Anyone watching this impeachment sound and fury signifying nothing should look out for three m… https://t.co/MeNoweZPak 1 day ago 💚🙆Linda Kay 4 Yang🌎💚 RT @415holgate: Ivanka Trump should surrender security clearance immediately, CNN contributor says https://t.co/VuRmz1umA0 1 day ago Robert holgate Ivanka Trump should surrender security clearance immediately, CNN contributor says https://t.co/VuRmz1umA0 1 day ago