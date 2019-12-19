Global  

Trump says security should get 'stronger' with female heckler

U.S. President Donald Trump, who held a rally in Michigan as the House of Representatives impeached him, told his security people they should have been more physical in their handling of a female heckler.
Speaking at a rally in Battle Creek, Trump called the heckler a "slob" and a "disgusting person." He then described the security people and police on hand as being too "politically correct" in their handling of her, saying they should have been "stronger than that" and taken her wrist to escort her out.

Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.




