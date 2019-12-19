Man who filmed himself assaulting two police officers jailed for three years

A man who filmed himself assaulting two police officers and posted the footage on Facebook has been jailed for more than three years.

Martin Williams, 28, kicked one officer in the face before running up to his colleague and punching him in the face – causing serious facial injuries.

Bristol Crown Court heard the officers had stopped Williams’ car in the Knowle area of Bristol, finding he had a three-year-old who was not in a car seat sat in the back.

Prosecuting, James Haskell told the court that Williams was “immediately angry and abusive” towards Pc Matthew Williams, who was on duty with colleague Pc Andrew Gilbert.

“All of this happened in front of the child, who was clearly distressed by what was going on,” Mr Haskell said.

Pc Gilbert was attempting to handcuff Williams’ cousin Scott Collins, who had been sat in the front passenger seat.