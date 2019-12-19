Michael Gove reaffirms government's opposition to 'IndyRef2'

Conservative minister, Michael Gove, has rejected Nicola Sturgeon's calls for a second independence referendum.

He cited the 2014 vote as being the 'once in a generation' opportunity for Scottish independence.

Report by Woodsli.

