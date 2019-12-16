Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change

On Dec.

16, Goldman Sachs announced their plan to invest $750 billion towards fighting climate change by 2030.

The money will help companies navigate climate transition by funding five key areas of sustainable development.

Those five areas are: clean energy, sustainable transport, food and agriculture, waste and materials and economic systems. .

The money will also fund inclusive growth, such as accessible health care, financial inclusion, affordable education and community improvements.

We are helping our clients accelerate climate transition and advance inclusive growth, bringing the full strength of the firm across our commercial expertise, capabilities and knowledge to deliver results that help contribute to broader growth and opportunity, Goldman Sachs, via press release.

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, believes it is the duty of financial institutions to play a “critical role” in the fighting of climate change.

There is not only an urgent need to act, but also a powerful business and investing case to do so ... That gives me hope for what we can achieve and conviction that financial institutions can play a critical role, David Solomon, via ‘Financial Times’