Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change
Goldman Sachs Pledges $750
Billion to Fight Climate Change.
On Dec.
16, Goldman Sachs
announced their plan to invest
$750 billion towards fighting
climate change by 2030.
.
The money will help companies navigate
climate transition by funding five key
areas of sustainable development.
.
Those five areas are: clean energy, sustainable
transport, food and agriculture, waste and
materials and economic systems. .
The money will also fund inclusive growth,
such as accessible health care, financial inclusion,
affordable education and community improvements.
.
We are helping our clients accelerate climate
transition and advance inclusive growth,
bringing the full strength of the firm across our
commercial expertise, capabilities and knowledge
to deliver results that help contribute to broader
growth and opportunity, Goldman Sachs, via press release.
David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs,
believes it is the duty of financial
institutions to play a “critical role”
in the fighting of climate change.
.
There is not only an urgent need to act, but also
a powerful business and investing case to do so ...
That gives me hope for what we can achieve
and conviction that financial institutions
can play a critical role, David Solomon, via ‘Financial Times’