Last minute holiday shopping

- do you still have christmas - shopping to do?
If so, don't- worry too much because you are- not alone.- the week before christmas is- known as "panic week" for - retailers, where last minute- shoppers are rushing to get - their holiday gifts.- according to data from womply - wahmp-lee - , a data science firm, the- friday and saturday before- christmas are bigger sales days- for local retailers than- black friday or small business- saturday.
- the owener of charisma "a girls- best outfit" in ocean springs - says shes seen an influx of las- minute shoppers and they have - even extended their store hours- to help accommodate - people looking for gifts.
- - " espically because thanksgivin- was so- late this year, people didn't - realize how close it was to - christmas and so now- we have definetly seen an uptic- from the people coming and- - - - shopping even in the cold and - the rain, they have been out an- they have been trying to get- their last- minute gifts in."
- the good news is that many- stores are having holiday -