Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Democratic Presidential Contenders Debate In California After Trump Impeachment Vote

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:18s - Published < > Embed
Democratic Presidential Contenders Debate In California After Trump Impeachment Vote

Democratic Presidential Contenders Debate In California After Trump Impeachment Vote

The day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, seven Democratic presidential contenders will debate in Southern California.

Ed O'Keefe from CBS News offers a preview.

(12/19/19)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlueWavePAC

Blue Wave 7 candidates to take stage for 6th 2020 Democratic presidential debate: A winnowed field of presidential hopefuls w… https://t.co/ObgmghWgKI 42 minutes ago

MsActiviss

MsActiviss🍂 RT @PBS: The stage is set: 7 presidential contenders will take your questions in the last Democratic Debate of 2019. Watch the @NewsHour/@P… 51 minutes ago

JoseyRider

Josey CNN, PBS NewsHour and Politico are co-hosting the last primary debate of 2019, which will show 7 presidential conte… https://t.co/v7jCbr6p1L 1 hour ago

tackettdc

Michael Tackett LOS ANGELES (AP) — The evolving fight for the soul of the Democratic Party moves to California on Thursday as a shr… https://t.co/op0M2CVUUO 2 hours ago

poststar

The Post-Star The evolving fight for the soul of the Democratic Party moves to California on Thursday as a shrinking field of pre… https://t.co/VThor0hzOK 3 hours ago

ihavetwitan

Savas RT @NewsHour: The stage is set: 7 presidential contenders will take your questions tomorrow in the last #DemDebate of 2019. Watch the PBS… 3 hours ago

smdailyjournal

San Mateo Daily Journal A winnowed field of Democratic presidential contenders takes the debate stage for a sixth and final time in 2019, a… https://t.co/S7hhWwA8Df 3 hours ago

thecentersquare

The Center Square Former Vice President Joe Biden has maintained his lead among contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination… https://t.co/UV1ZW60zVU 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.