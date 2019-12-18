WCBI News at Six 12/18/19

Thank you for joining us tonight..

A prentiss county man will spend nearly 20 years in prison for child pornography.

28-year-old jordan bridges pled guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

He will also be on probation for life.

Federal prosecutors say in november 2018 the prentiss county sheriff's received a report about possible child molestation and child pornography.

Investigators believed bridges had been sexually assaulting and photographing a minor to produce sexually explicit images.

The fbi's child exploitation and human trafficking task force based in jackson assisted in the case.

Take new at six stinger a vardaman man is arrested on child sex crimes.

Melvin lee cardwell is charged with 2 counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of sexual battery.

Cardwell was arrested this week by the attorney general's cyber crime unit.

The unit was alerted to potential suspicious online activity.

Investigators seized several electronic devices, allegedly belonging to cardwell.

He was booked into the calhoun county jail and given a 40 thousand dollars.

The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general's office.

Take developing story stinger investigators now know how a brooksville woman whose home burned died.

Noxubee county coroner r.l.

Calhoun says 82- year-old carrie key died from smoke inhalation.

The fire happened at her scott street home back on august 23rd.

Key's son, who was her caretaker, was not injured in the blaze.

Calhoun says the deadly fire was ruled accidental.

Wipe to vo a reported stabbing in columbus sends one man to the hospital// columbus police tell us the the wound was self inflicted and more of a laceration// it happened this afternoon on washington avenue.

Columbus police and columbus fire and rescue responded quickly to the scene.

The man was treated on the scene and taken to baptist golden triangle.

Wipe to vo more information today on a serious crash involving two mississippi state football players.

The accident happened on highway 25, in oktibbeha county, on tuesday evening.

State troopers say an 18- wheeler, driven by 51-year-old mark alan mace of sumrall, was turning into a private drive when it was hit from behind by a nissan altima.

Player 19 year old javeious alexander o'neal purvis was driving that car.

Ummc says he is in fair condition.

Also in the car was football player de'monte russell and 18- year-old xavier taylor of brandon.

Taylor is listed in critical condition at ummc.

He is not on the football team.

Msu says russell was treated and released from the hospital.

Mace was not injured.

Mhp continues to investigate the crash.

Mississippi's lieutenant governor elect is pledging to look for state funds to help guntown tornado victims. delbert hosemann toured some of the hardest hit areas and visited with homeowners today in the northern lee county town.

Hosemann says he will report back to the governor and governor elect to help speed up relief efforts.

"we came up here on behalf of governor bryant and governor elect reeves to look at this and mema, we will report back and meet with them later this afternoon about amount of damages and also there's always expenses involved in this, state doesn't pay for personal expenses but on occasion they can help cities with the cleanup, so we're trying to get a handle on how much damages were made and make sure everybody is getting served here, which they are."

Hosemann says the damage may not meet the requirements for federal disaster assistance.

First look stinger first look summary: a storm system will organize in the gulf of mexico this weekend and our region will experience more cloud cover and even some rain.

The american gfs model suggests very little rain this far north but the european ecmwf model suggests 1-3" of rain may fall.

It's all about the track of the storm so stay tuned for updates.

If you are heading south and southeast it does appear to be a soaker of a weekend.

Pleasant weather builds back in for christmas but more stormy weather is possible by the end of next week and next weekend.

Wednesday night: clear and cold.

Lows in the 20s.

Calm wind.

Thursday: sunny.

Highs in the in the past 50 years, styles and trends have changed.... but one thing has remained the same.

The jewel shoppe has been an anchor in downtown louisville..

This past november, owners mary and johnny snow announced they'd be closing the store... for good.

"we have a grand baby out in california who we've not seen, and we need to see her.

Just, you know, it's just time."

"yeah, it's just time to slow down a little bit and smell the roses as they say."

The shop was originally opened by johnny's mother, jewel snow, in 1961.

Take vo in monitor we are one week away from christmas... but that doesn't mean everyone is prepared.

In fact, many people are still shopping for gifts.

Our stephanie poole finds out how local stores are attracting customers.

Joey, the holiday season can be a critical time for small businesses too..

From november to december,those stores depend on the extra revenue to help keep their business afloat during the new year.

In the final days leading up to christmas, you can find brenda wiseman in downtown winona buying holiday gifts for her friends and family.

" i try to shop in every shop every year.

" special treasures is one store on her christmas list.

" it's convenient for me to shop local because i don't like to travel out of town and buy things that are essentially maybe a dollar or two less somewhere else.

I think prices in town, the shops in town try to keep them where people can purchase them."

Owner patricia windham says with the recent loss of two large retailers , her store now shoulders a bigger responsibility for the town's christmas shopping.

"it is really convenient for stores like us.

We don't have a wal-mart or fred's.

We don't have anything local.

So for people who don't want to go out of town we do carry a large selection of things for those last minute gifts so it's convenient for a-lot of people."

Windham says the holiday season can be ámake or breaká time for her business.

That's why she also relies on surrounding cities like greenwood and carrollton for some of her holiday traffic..

" we do depend on that to carry us through on those slow months.

So it's very important for us, for people to shop local or come to a store for whatever they need."

To encourage them to do that, she stocks up on items you can find from other major suppliers.

" with a-lot of the online shopping nowadays so that's why we always try and keep things trendy, we keep things new and fresh for the store that way it brings more clients in."

" if we don't support our town, the town will die.

Already there aren't a-lot of young people that stay in town and we want to keep winona alive.

" take vo in monitor if you still on the hunt for a special gift, many locally owned stores offer discounts and free gift wrapping.

Stinger we're 1 week away from christmas and north mississippi is starting to look like the north pole.

We'll see how some of santa's álocalá elves are pitching in when we with christmas seven days out... one group is closing ranks to make sure every child gets a gift this holiday season..

The marines corps league toys for tots program is joining forces with four county electric power association to deliver toys to kids in the area.

The toys collected through four county will be handed out next week.

Both groups say this is a way to give back this holiday season.

" i think it's great for the ki.

It gives them a chance to get some thing they may not have otherwise received.

I give them a chance to have something good for christmas, and i think that something we all want."

"these toys will go to children in the area.

These are toys that are collected from employees and members of four county electric power association.

We've been doing this about 10 years now and it something we really look forward to every year."

The marine corps says more than 15 hundred children will receive gifts through the toys for tots program.

Wipe to vo carter's funeral services in macon is spreading some holiday cheer to the community it serves.

Dozens enjoyed a holiday feast with all the trimmings at the noxubee county civic center.

Funeral home director johnathan west says the lunch is in honor of his late mother, who believed in giving back to the community..

We take this time to give back to our community to let them know that we're thinking about them throughout the holidays.

And mainly our senior citizens.

A lot of them are by themselves during this holiday, so we let them know that they're not by themselves..that we're here and want to celebrate the holiday with them for a couple of hours during the season.

Carter's funeral services has been hosting the holiday luncheon in macon for more than five years.

Wipe to vo in tupelo, volunteers spent the day arranging gifts for the salvation army's angel tree christmas program.

For several weeks, people have selected names and wish lists from the angel tree.

Gifts were bought and are now sorted and ready for to be given away.

The annual program makes a big difference in the lives of children and their families.

"the enormity of what this angel tree program does, is just for one minute, for one day, be able to put everything, all difficulties, cares and worries aside and be able to celebrate gift giving and the true meaning for the season, sharing that joy together, hope , love peace, all in that moment, for every person."

The distribution will be thursday morning at the tupelo furniture market.

Stinger take weather open summary: a storm system will organize in the gulf of mexico this weekend and our region will experience more cloud cover and even some rain.

The american gfs model suggests very little rain this far north but the european ecmwf model suggests 1-3" of rain may fall.

It's all about the track of the storm so stay tuned for updates.

If you are heading south and southeast it does appear to be a soaker of a weekend.

Pleasant weather builds back in for christmas but more stormy weather is possible by the end of next week and next weekend.

Wednesday night: clear and cold.

Lows in the 20s.

Calm wind.

Thursday: sunny.

Highs in the low 50s.

Light and variable wind.

Thursday night: mainly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s.

Light wind.

Friday: a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs in the low 50s.

Lows in the 30s friday night.

Weekend: mostly cloudy.

Areas of rain and showers are possible.

It may be very light or quite heavy depending on the track of the system moving through the gulf of mexico.

Either way no thunder or severe weather will occur here.

We're expecting highs in the 50s but some spots could stay in the upper 40s if the wet solution pans out.

Stay tuned.

Early next week: pleasant conditions return just in time for christmas.

Look for highs in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

No white christmas for us this year.

Late next week: some data suggest it could become stormy again going into next weekend.

It's something to watch since we can have very active weather this time of year.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app will experience more cloud cover and even some rain.

The american gfs model suggests very little rain this far north but the european ecmwf model suggests 1-3" of rain may fall.

It's all about the track of the storm so stay tuned for updates.

If you are heading south and southeast it does appear to be a soaker of a weekend.

Pleasant weather builds back in for christmas but more stormy weather is possible by the end of next week and next weekend.

Wednesday night: clear and cold.

Lows in the 20s.

Calm wind.

Thursday: sunny.

Highs in the stinger area athletes make their biggest decision yet... more from early signing day...next in sports... spx ááá8 sec nat popááá "for the next four years, i'm going to continue my education and my football career, at auburn university....wooooo" some of the area's top talent getting a head start to their football careers on early national signing day 4-star te out of oxford jj pegues officially chooses auburn over ole miss and alabama.... while it came down to three sec programs...pegu es says war eagle was the front runner for some time.... "coach malzahn called me yesterday and he was telling me the same thing.

He never switched nothing up.

I just felt so comfortable.

I knew they were in the lead for awhile.

It's just the other schools that wanted me to play i wasn't for sure where they wanted me to play.

Then ole miss bringing a new coach in that really moved them out the way."

Pegues says the tigers plan to continue using him in the same fashion he was at oxford.

One of the area's most coveted recruits heads to plains....but early signing day was just getting started... talent from all over our area signing to play in s-e-c....keeping their word on the recruiting trail houston hilltopper offensive lineman calvin mcmillian stays true to his committment, signing with mississippi state the 3-star lineman says he grew up a bulldog fan, and staying in the maroon and white is a dream come true "today means a lot.

I get to sign with my family.

I actually been wanting to be a bulldog since i was little, and i'm just happy that i finally get the chance to sign with my dream team."

A pair of heritage academy patriots sign to join division one programs... the state's top ranked offensive lineman eli acker keeps his committment, signing with ole miss to join the rebels and wide receiver jared long signs with central arkansas... acker says his meeting with new head coach lane kiffin sealed his decision, and for long....he's been thinking of this day for quite some time "this past weekend i got to sit down with coach kiffin, coach clements, and coach lebby, the new offensive coordinator and o-line coach.

They just had a great message of what the future will be like and it was good, i liked it."

"it's a dream come true.

I've been wanting to play college football since i was a kid.

Since i could run, walk, crawl.

I remember i used to come home fresh off the bus, put my bookbag down and go play football, run with a football, and run up and down the field until nighttime.

To fast forward to my senior year, to be signing with a d1 college, it's amazing."

The talented former west point and emcc pair jason brownlee and terence cherry make it official...they're heading to hattiesburg.... the pair signing with southern miss.... brownlee and cherry say they're ready to showcase their abilities on the division one level "it's a better opportunity for me to go down there and ball out my 2 seasons.

I only got 2 years left to play.

I feel like they have the best quarterback in the conference who can get me the ball."

"they make me feel comfortable there.

It's close to home.

I feel the atmosphere.

I love the atmosphere in southern.

I feel like it's a good place for me to be.

Southern miss to the top!!"

Pickens county star jah-marien latham signs to join the alabama crimson tide.... the 4-star defensive tackle had 27 tackles for loss and 8 sacks in 2019....leading pickens county to the state semifinals latham choosing the crimson tide over ole miss, south carolina and tennessee a trio of former columbus falcons continue their football careers isaiah karriem signs d1...joining texas state kenneth martin signs to join mississippi valley and patrick jackson will continue his career with jacksonville state... karriem and jackson spending the past two seasons with mississippi delta....and martin with icc our endzone awards for the 2019 season continues with our coach of the year..

All of our candidates made history this year, but only one lead an accomplishment less than a handful can say they've done our coach of the year for 2019 is west point head coach chris chambless chambless leading west point to it's fourth straight state championship.....a feat only accomplished by programs like bassfield and south panola the green wave defeating undefeated picayune in the 5a title to finish the season 15-1 chambless collecting his sixth state championship as the head of the west point green wave when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at last look stinger last look