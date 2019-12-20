WCBI News at Ten - Wednesday, December 18th, 2019

Breaking news tonight from the nation's capitol--the house of representatives have voted to impeach president donald trump// this is the first impeachment vote in 21 years and president trump is now the third president to be impeached by the house// cbs's natalie brand has more from capitol hill// president trump struck a defiant tone after the house voted to impeach him.

"they think the "they think the washington swamp should be able to veto the results of an election!"

At a campaign rally in michigan, the president responded in real time.

"they've been trying to impeach me from day one - from before i even ran!"

The president's comments followed what had been an historic day on capitol hill.

"...i solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the united states."

For hours, democrats and republicans argued the merits of the two articles of impeachment... abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

"never before in our history have we experienced a president who has so clearly conducted himself in a manner offensive to and subversive of the constitution..."

"it's about power... donald trump has it, and house democrats want it!"

"they'll forever be remembered as the senator joe mccarthys of our time..."

More than two hundred lawmakers gave speeches on the house floor tonight... but when it was time to vote, it became clear that minds had been changed.

Both articles passed largely along party lines... two democrats voted with republicans against both articles.

A third democrat voted against obstruction.

"many of my colleagues appear to have made their choice - to protect the president, to enable him to be above the law... to empower this president to cheat again..."

The house will next send the impeachment articles to the senate, which is expected to take the issue up early next year.

Natalie brand, cbs news, capitol hill.

The next step is for speaker nancy pelosi to appoint house managers to oversee the senate impeachment trial.

But tonight, speaker pelosi said she might wait to name them until she knows how the senate intends to proceed.

Take developing story stinger here at home--the pilot of a small airplane is hospitalized after crashing in oktibbeha county// our quentin smith joins us live from the crash scene..

Quentin what have you learned?

Scott, the scene is all clear out here right now but that wasn't the case a few hours ago when multiple agencies we're on scene responding to this crash as you can see behind me, the plane is still sitting in the exact spot in landed.

It landed in the front yard of this home in the 1700 block of highway 25.

The good news is no one inside the home was injured.

I want to show you how to say you look just hours ago, take a look at your screen.

Here's what we know so far.

It was around 6 o'clock when first responders say they got a call that they lost contact with the aircraft.

The plane just narrowly missed the home near where it landed.

This is a single engine cessna passenger plane investigators on scene say there's nothing hazardous at the scene.

They say it appears the plane was out of fuel, and was heading to a nearby airport to refuel prior to the crash.

I'm told the pilot did receive injuries and has been airlifted to a tupelo hospital to be treated.

Back on cam the federal aviation administration and national transportation safety board will be on the scene in the morning to investigate the crash.

I'm told the pilot is a major in the united states air force, and did not own the plane.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest as it becomes available.

That's the very latest from here in oktibbeha county.

Quentin smith.

Wcbi news.

First look stinger first look summary: a storm system will organize in the gulf of mexico this weekend and our region will experience more cloud cover and even some rain.

The american gfs model suggests very little rain this far north but the european ecmwf model suggests 1-3" of rain may fall.

It's all about the track of the storm so stay tuned for updates.

If you are heading south and southeast it does appear to be a soaker of a weekend.

Pleasant weather builds back in for christmas but more stormy weather is possible by the end of next week and next weekend.

Christmas carols, movies and traditions...they' re all fair game as mississippi department of transportation brainstorms the 12 days of christmas message boards.

Courtney ann jackson explains how the messages are designed to get you talking...about driving safely.

This christmas vacation reference is one of mdot's first message boards to take off on social media.

It's the only one making a return appearance for this year's holiday lineup.

The team has realized they need to brainstorm beyond the usual buckle up, don't text type phrases.

"what you need to do is kind of add something different to it.

Through pop culture and a little fun, we're able to deliver those key safety messages.

So, that's always the point.

You can't always just give someone a straight message like that."

Folks are taking notice.

"i love them.

They bring out the season.

It makes me laugh.

It's so exciting.

Like i was saying earlier, you're driving so it's kind of hard to see.

It gives you a chuckle because when you're driving you get stressed.

So, it kind of breaks up that monotony and it makes you think.

Oh, don't drink and drive guys.

This is already a hard thing to do as it is.

I lie 'em."

"i think they're funny.

I mean m not planning on using my phone at all but when i drive past and i see them, i get a little chuckle."

Social media adds a shareability factor.

"that gives it an extra life tht it takes on outside of just being on the highways.

So, our message will reach tons more people."

That's where the social team comes in to offer up a better way to share the messages with animations and shareable graphic versions.

You'll have to wait to see the remaining seven messages but we did get this teaser of what's to come.

"we also want to remind everyone that die hard is a christmas movie.

So, just be ready for that one.

That's a little preview for you.

Spoiler alert."

Take new at ten stinger every day, on the job, at home or on the go, computers play a vital role in all of our activities.

The need for computer programmers and cyber security experts is growing, so companies are looking to schools to help meet that demand.

And as allie martin reports they're starting early..

These milam elementary sixth graders are learning about cyber security through a computer game nats and they are also hearing from someone who helps fight cyber threats every day, nats the cyber day demonstration is sponsored by circadence, a tupelo based cyber security company.

"we want to spread the gospel about computer science, how kids don't just need to consume technology, but create technology."

Laura sheffield is the media specialist at milam, and she is also sponsor for a new club that will start soon called cyber ninjas.

Sheffield has been teaching students about computer programming and writing code and believes the cyber day demonstration will peak their interest.

"we hope they see a connection between what they're doing in the classroom with real life, that's one of the reasons for this presentation."

Standup bridge circadance is hoping to get involved with similar programs at other schools, it's part of an effort to increase the interests among young people in possible careers in computer programming and cyber security.

"a lot of schools and our educational apparatus haven't gotten it yet and that's why there's a gap of half a million employees now in computer science jobs around the country, the highest wage growth area, highest demand area, in mississippi alone, median wage is double that of the average."

Circadence will be involved with milam's cyber ninjas after school club.

That club will start next month.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news circadence will host a "hack a thon" next year for high school students.

The event will pit the most tech savvy students against each other in various computer based challenges.

Stinger wx open sunny, drier, and cooler weather will continue for the end of the week now that the cold front has pushed through the area.

Rain chances slowly increase through the weekend and into early next week as our next cold front approaches.

Monday will be our best chance for showers and storms. wednesday night: cooler air will continue to move in overnight tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Thursday-friday: we'll see plenty of sun for the end of the week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A nice breeze out of the north will help to keep us comfortable through the day.

Morning lows will be in the 40s, so you may have to add an extra layer as you head out the door.

Saturday-sunday: temperatures will return to the mid to upper 70s for the weekend as a few showers slowly creep back into the area.

We'll keep rain chances lower for saturday, but there could be a few more showers on sunday as a cold front approaches.

Either way, the weekend overall will be pretty nice as many of us won't see rainfall and will see plenty of sunshine.

Monday: showers and storms will develop through the day and will likely last into the evening.

Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s by the afternoon a big day in the sports department today as several athletes decide where they're off to next.

More from signing day a little later in sports.

If you spend any time on the roads, chances are you've seen a distracted driver.

Triple a says 16 percent of fatal crashes cause by distracted driving.

Tonight we learn more in our health talk with baptist.

Hi, i'm lee richardson, a physician in the emergency room at baptist memorial hospital golden triangle.

I want to discuss distracted driving.

Anything that takes your attention away from driving can be a distraction.

Sending a text message, talking on a cell phone, using a navigation system, even eating while driving are examples of distracted driving that can endanger you and others on the road.

Distracted driving is a leading cause of car crashes in the united states.

According to the national safety council, 1.6 million, or one out of every four accidents are caused by texting while driving in the united states and 10 percent of all fatal crashes involve texting.

Each day in the united states approximately nine people are killed and more than 1000 injured in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver.

There are three main types of distraction: visual - when you take your eyes off of the road.

Manual - when you take your hands off of the wheel.

Cognitive - when you take your mind off of driving.

Thirty-nine states in the united states have laws that ban sending text messages while driving.

4.6 seconds pass when a driver's eyes leave the road to text.

At 55 mph, it's like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.

Avoid distracted driving by: putting your phone in do not disturb mode.

Don't reach for items while driving.

Stay focused on the road.

Join us next time for health talk with baptist when we will discuss how using restraints can save your life.

Stinger area athletes make their biggest decision yet... more from early signing day...next in sports... a very busy early signing period for our area athletes... all the work, all the recruitment, all came down to this....signing where you'll spend the next few years of your life for a pair of former louisville wildcats...oxfor d will be there new home safety daylen gill and defensive back lakevias daniel signing with ole miss football "i played with ke at jones.

We both talked about playing with each other at a 4 year and playing with ashanti again, i can't wait."

"i always felt at home.

It was an opportunity and i just took the chance.

They always checked in on me.

Made sure my family was ok.

With it being a closer school and my family coming to see me play, i took the opportunity and ran with it.

I'm happy and just want to thank god for the opportunity to play ball."

Both gill and daniel will be midyear enrollees at ole miss one of the top recruits in our are...oxford 4- star tight end jj pegues officially chooses auburn over ole miss and alabama.... while it came down to down to three sec programs...pegu es says war eagle was the front runner for some time.... "coach malzahn called me yesterday and he was telling me the same thing.

He never switched nothing up.

I just felt so comfortable.

I knew they were in the lead for awhile.

It's just the other schools that wanted me to play i wasn't for sure where they wanted me to play.

Then ole miss bringing a new coach in that really moved them out the way."

Pegues says the tigers plan to continue using him in the same fashion he was at oxford.

Houston hilltopper offensive lineman calvin mcmillian stays true to his committment, signing with mississippi state the 3-star lineman says he grew up a bulldog fan, and staying in the maroon and white is a dream come true "today means a lot.

I get to sign with my family.

I actually been wanting to be a bulldog since i was little, and i'm just happy that i finally get the chance to sign with my dream team."

A pair of heritage a pair of heritage academy patriots sign to join division one programs... the state's top ranked offensive lineman eli acker keeps his committment, signing with ole miss to join the rebels and wide receiver jared long signs with central arkansas... acker says his meeting with new head coach lane kiffin sealed his decision, and for long....he's been thinking of this day for quite some time "this past weekend i got to sit down with coach kiffin, coach clements, and coach lebby, the new offensive coordinator and o-line coach.

They just had a great message of what the future will be like and it was good, i liked it."

"it's a dream come true.

I've been wanting to play college football since i was a kid.

Since i could run, walk, crawl.

I remember i used to come home fresh off the bus, put my bookbag down and go play football, run with a football, and run up and down the field until nighttime.

To fast forward to my senior year, to be signing with a d1 college, it's amazing."

The talented former west point and emcc pair jason brownlee and terence cherry make it official...they're heading to hattiesburg.... the pair signing with southern miss.... brownlee and cherry say they're ready to showcase their abilities on the division one level "it's a better opportunity for me to go down there and ball out my 2 seasons.

I only got 2 years left to play.

I feel like they have the best quarterback in the conference who can get me the ball."

"they make me feel comfortable there.

It's close to home.

I feel the atmosphere.

I love the atmosphere in southern.

I feel like it's a good place for me to be.

Southern miss to the top!!"

Pickens county star jah-marien latham signs to join the alabama crimson tide.... the 4-star defensive tackle had 27 tackles for loss and 8 sacks in 2019....leading pickens county to the state semifinals latham choosing the crimson tide over ole miss, south carolina and tennessee in case you missed the reveal at six our coach of the year for 2019 is west point head coach chris chambless chambless leading west point to it's fourth straight state championship.....a feat only accomplished by programs like bassfield and south panola the green wave defeating undefeated picayune in the 5a title to finish the season 15-1 chambless collecting his sixth state championship as the head of the west point green wave mississippi state able to pull away in the second half, topping radford 77-68 robert woodard...stat book stuffer..17 points, 9 boards, 4 steals, and two blocks the long awaited return of nick weatherspoon up next...bulldogs take on new mexico state in jackson sunday still to come..

Chief meteorologist keith gibson returns with tonights are is a great way to tomorrow and then the cloud shows you began to be some heavy rain is into something you needed a nap.

