shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EXCLUSIVE: Congressman LaMalfa speaks on impeachment vote A live look now at the house floor where the vote on Article 1 of impeachment is under way right now with two minutes remaining and we have joining us by phone Congressman Doug lamalfa Congressman thank you for joining us are you I assume you're there on the house floor at this moment I'm just off of the floor because you're not supposed to talk on the phone on the floor yes it's 213 to 15040 Republicans voted in favor of it so we can assume that you are a you obviously cast a vote against Article 1 guess I turned in my wrecked car a few minutes ago and it needs to 16 to Terry so you'll probably hear a whooped by the Democrats on 55 against with two Democrats only two Democrats voting against it share with us Congressman what what the feeling is like at this historic moment being there in that chamber right now well you know there's a lot of mixed feelings here I think there's going to be here for you on what side of the room but so they've been claiming sadness and solemnity all day but so that's the thing about three years with Sadness by the dim it's really quite so I think they're sad about the outcome of the election not to say that I press this really baseless impeachment set of articles on Country here so so here we go hysterical made up charges know a lot of this one from seemingly dedicated and loyal Americans can you talk about that I'm not sure what they're loyal to because the impeachment process is going to be sick and extremely seriously and in the past the impeachment efforts have been done by a bipartisan if both parties during the Nixon one where they're thinking that all right there's articles that need to be taken seriously and as well as the one that said the only bipartisanship is on the note for two or two-and-a-half Democrat votes are going to be against this impeachment process in the secret room downstairs and in the process has been going on for a few months now I have you because the Republican certainly have gotten together in defense of the president have you personally would you say you have kept an open mind is this process has been unfolding well as the as each attempt came up I'd let them like okay and what do they have what's what's Russian collusion I never really bought into that but certain things like okay if it hasn't been substantially by any one of the witnesses said there's really nothing impeachable here so when we need it when you keep stacking it up and it appears it's more about sour grapes of the 2016 election in trying to stay in this President going to the 2020 that was even said the day you know the president will have this Legacy so it's more about having the negative Legacy for a 2020 I think they put all their eggs in that basket but there were constitutional experts that testified who you know they absolutely said this is very impeachable and so at what point is the American people what is the average American supposed to make of the back and forth in this side and the other side one side claiming there's there's this is all made up in the other thing that this is absolutely quid pro quo quid pro quo again at the end of the day when the president was speaking to a new leader of Ukraine about would like to be partners with being friends with you by the way she looking at the situation where something could have affected our election or the Integrity of some of the previous dealings but that's as close as it gets a quid pro quo and it isn't so some level of guilt Beyond A Reasonable Doubt and there's really nothing to show on the Ukraine side on on our side on the phone calls to the Constitutional experts were shown known to be the other three other than the one I mentioned we're selling to be Democrat donors to Democrats causes and so they were handpicked by the Democrats on the committee I guess they got the result they want nobody believes anybody on anything anymore that is really the sets if you read it and try and look past the veil of the Paul's pietersite perhaps perhaps you can explain the procedure here that we're seeing right now because there was a clock running time running out that time has been out for several minutes and still it looks like total of 22 people have yet to cast their vote what the floor is a 15-minute vote after after the debate has been going on all day at cetera and so it's 15 minutes yes but there's usually an extra 10 to get those stragglers in and all this and all that so 25 25 minutes is what happens on the first boat the second one to be a lot tighter because if the members were not actually here close to the room they're all here now so yeah that's just that's just the old oh fudge factor of congressional Standard Time fortunately happy to go over with the end results are keep watching I'll be turning My Redcard in traffic to get down to the truth thank you thank you





