Chelsea: A look back at 2019

He replaced Maurizio Sarri in the Stamford Bridge hotseat, after the Italian's turbulent tenure ended with Europa League success.

A look back at Chelsea's 2019 as the club looks to the future with the appointment of Frank Lampard as manager.

The Blues are looking for back-to-back Premier League victories, and we take a look at the team Frank...

We take a look at the latest injury news for Tottenham ahead of the busy festive period as Jose...