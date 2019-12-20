Chelsea: A look back at 2019
|
Chelsea: A look back at 2019
A look back at Chelsea's 2019 as the club looks to the future with the appointment of Frank Lampard as manager.
He replaced Maurizio Sarri in the Stamford Bridge hotseat, after the Italian's turbulent tenure ended with Europa League success.
|
|
|
|
