Mayo Clinic matching Red Kettle donations

a good day to donate to the rochester salvation army's red kettle campaign.

If you drop a dollar or some change into the kettle today or tomorrow á your donation will be doubled.

Merry christmas and thanks a lot today and tomorrow only á mayo clinic is matching donations dollar for dollar for the red kettle campaign.

There's only 5 days left of bell ringing á and the salvation army has only reached about half of its 950,000 christmas campaign goal.

The money hepps support salvation army programs not only during christmas time á but year round.

Major robert mueller is expecting the mayo match days to make a big difference in hitting the target its going to be a significant difference because people are holding back their donations just for the mayo match.

We have no idea what those numbers are going to look like but our drivers are out there right now picking up money so that we can begin the counting because we're anticipating some very large kettles today any cash á check á or credit card donation in olmsted county qualifies for the mayo