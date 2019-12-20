Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mayo Clinic matching Red Kettle donations

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Mayo Clinic matching Red Kettle donationsAny money you donate Thursday and Friday will be doubled.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mayo Clinic matching Red Kettle donations

The bank.

Williams pretrial conference is today's a good day to donate to the rochester salvation army's red kettle campaign.

If you drop a dollar or some change into the kettle today or tomorrow á your donation will be doubled.

Merry christmas and thanks a lot today and tomorrow only á mayo clinic is matching donations dollar for dollar for the red kettle campaign.

There's only 5 days left of bell ringing á and the salvation army has only reached about half of its 950,000 christmas campaign goal.

The money hepps support salvation army programs not only during christmas time á but year round.

Major robert mueller is expecting the mayo match days to make a big difference in hitting the target its going to be a significant difference because people are holding back their donations just for the mayo match.

We have no idea what those numbers are going to look like but our drivers are out there right now picking up money so that we can begin the counting because we're anticipating some very large kettles today any cash á check á or credit card donation in olmsted county qualifies for the mayo




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.