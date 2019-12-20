The NBA's Best of the Decade
As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years.
Player of the Decade: LeBron James.
James won four NBA MVPs, reached eight straight NBA Finals and won three NBA Finals MVPs.
Team of the Decade:
Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors went to five straight NBA Finals and won three titles.
Coach of the Decade: Steve Kerr.
Kerr is the fastest coach in history to
reach 300 career victories, and he won
three titles in his first four seasons.
Shot of the Decade: Ray Allen,
2013 NBA Finals Game 6.
Allen's three-point shot sent the game
to overtime, and the Miami Heat eventually defeated the Spurs in Game 7.
Play of the Decade: LeBron James, 2016 NBA Finals Game 7.
The chase-down block on Andre Iguodala
kept the game tied, and the Cleveland Cavaliers went on to win their first NBA title.
Best Trade: Kawhi Leonard
to Toronto Raptors.
Leonard was traded for DeMar DeRozan,
and he eventually led the Raptors to
their first NBA championship