The NBA's Best of the Decade

The NBA's Best of the Decade

The NBA's Best of the Decade

The NBA's Best of the Decade.

As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years.

Player of the Decade: LeBron James.

James won four NBA MVPs, reached eight straight NBA Finals and won three NBA Finals MVPs.

Team of the Decade: Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors went to five straight NBA Finals and won three titles.

Coach of the Decade: Steve Kerr.

Kerr is the fastest coach in history to reach 300 career victories, and he won three titles in his first four seasons.

Shot of the Decade: Ray Allen, 2013 NBA Finals Game 6.

Allen's three-point shot sent the game to overtime, and the Miami Heat eventually defeated the Spurs in Game 7.

Play of the Decade: LeBron James, 2016 NBA Finals Game 7.

The chase-down block on Andre Iguodala kept the game tied, and the Cleveland Cavaliers went on to win their first NBA title.

Best Trade: Kawhi Leonard to Toronto Raptors.

Leonard was traded for DeMar DeRozan, and he eventually led the Raptors to their first NBA championship
