Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

S&P 500 High Following Trade Progress

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
S&P 500 High Following Trade Progress

S&P 500 High Following Trade Progress

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high for a seventh straight session on Friday, as continued optimism on resolving the U.S.-China trade war and strength in domestic consumer spending lifted sentiment.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 17, 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsfilterio

newsfilter.io US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits high following trade progress, upbeat data https://t.co/ZJHTs03YpY 1 hour ago

stanleysuen

Stanley Suen S&P 500 hits high following trade progress, upbeat data https://t.co/8VnF8D0xe9 2 hours ago

AberdeenSouthDa

Aberdeen SouthDakota * S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq close at record highs, notch fourth straight week of gains  MarketWatch * S&P 500 hits hi… https://t.co/N6cuZBbkFC 4 hours ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana S&P 500 hits high following trade progress, upbeat data https://t.co/MCJzgqHKKn https://t.co/lhqdr9F9tw 4 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page SandP 500 High Following Trade Progress: https://t.co/RbFuJAUmFr #NorthKorea 4 hours ago

astuteinvesting

ASTUTE Investing S&P 500 hits high following trade progress, upbeat data https://t.co/s0vreS8MJ7 #news #business #social https://t.co/UHyXwxBVF6 5 hours ago

WALLSTREETREV

Wallstreet Review S&P 500 hits high following trade progress, upbeat data - https://t.co/t1UbvIqLYP 5 hours ago

kanyaratcfd

Jennifer SP S&P 500 hits high following trade progress, upbeat data https://t.co/74kxUF0EIe 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.